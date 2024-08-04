Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Bobby Finke breaks world record to win men's 1500m freestyle gold

Bobby Finke breaks world record to win men's 1500m freestyle gold

Updated
Finke retained the gold medal in a thrilling swim
Finke retained the gold medal in a thrilling swimReuters
American iron man Bobby Finke (24) smashed the men's 1,500-metre freestyle world record as he retained the Olympic gold medal in a thrilling swim that put the United States on top of the medal table at the Paris pool with two events remaining.

After 30 lung-busting laps, Finke touched the wall in 14 minutes, 30.67 seconds at La Defense Arena, eclipsing Sun Yang's 12-year-old mark of 14:31.02 set at the London Games.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver, 3.88 seconds behind Finke, with Daniel Wiffen, the 800m gold medallist, taking the bronze for Ireland.

"I could see the world record line on the board a couple times," Floridian Finke told reporters.

"It wasn't like I was trying to see it. I just happened to see it.

"I'm just happy I won. I had a lot of pressure going into the race."

The 24-year-old became the first male swimmer to go back-to-back in the most gruelling pool event since Australia's Grant Hackett in 2000-04 and the first American since Mike Burton in 1968-72.

Finke was also the defending champion in the 800m, but Wiffen beat him to become Ireland's first male Olympic swimming champion.

Finke's 1,500m win was a vital boost for the U.S. team whose men had not won a single individual gold before the race and were under the microscope from home media.

Final results
Final resultsFlashscore

"I was reading all the articles and all the comments and everything," he said.

"I like reading that stuff. It kind of motivates me inside.

"As much as it sucks that we're not dominating anymore, I think it's good for the sport and it shows how far the sport has come."

Finke's win gave the U.S. their seventh gold medal of the meet, the team leapfrogging Australia to the top of the table on the last night of competition.

The U.S. women then cemented top spot with an eighth gold in a dominant medley relay to cap the evening.

Finke marked his place among the titans of distance swimming with an aggressive swim which he led from start to finish.

He was a full body length ahead of Paltrinieri and Wiffen by the 300-metre mark.

Paltrinieri made a charge near the 600-metre mark and pulled up to Finke's waist, but there was no stopping the American.

Ireland's first men's Olympic swimming champion, Wiffen had tipped a world record would be needed to take gold and hoped he would be the man.

It was Finke, though, producing something special to hold on for the world record and send the La Defense Arena crowd into hysteria.

"I really wanted to get on top of the podium again and hear the anthem all over again like I did for the first time in Tokyo," said Finke.

"So to be able to do that, listen to it and hand over my heart, it was a dream."

Mentions
SwimmingOlympic Games
Related Articles
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom adds 50m freestyle Olympic gold to 100m title
Updated
Ariarne Titmus proud to be in Katie Ledecky's wake after 800m final
Magical McIntosh wins third Paris Olympic gold in 200m individual medley
Show more
Swimming
World records tumble as US rule the Paris pool on final day of swimming
Ledecky claims record-equalling ninth gold medal after winning 800m freestyle final
Sweden's Sjostrom has 50m freestyle record in sight
Just crazy' to be compared to Phelps and Spitz, says Leon Marchand
Paris Olympics roundup: Glory for Leon Marchand, Cheptegei claims 10,000 metre gold
Magical Leon Marchand continues dominance to take fourth gold in Paris pool
Most Read
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings