Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Boca Juniors head coach Diego Martinez quits after three straight league losses

Boca Juniors head coach Diego Martinez quits after three straight league losses

Boca Juniors sit 12th in the table
Boca Juniors sit 12th in the tableREUTERS / Cris Mattos
Boca Juniors head coach Diego Martinez stepped down after the club's 2-0 loss at Belgrano on Saturday, their third straight loss in Argentina's top-flight league.

The 35-time champions are 12th in the table with five wins in 16 matches. Boca have also crashed out of Cope de la Liga and Copa Sudamericana in penalty losses.

Martinez, who took over in January, told reporters that he had informed club president Juan Roman Riquelme about the resignation, thanking him for the opportunity.

Former Argentina and Barcelona midfielder Riquelme apologised to fans for the team's performance, with only one win in the last five league matches and a loss to rivals River Plate last weekend.

Boca host Argentinos Juniors next Sunday.

League table
League tableFlashscore
Mentions
FootballBoca Juniors
Related Articles
FlashFocus: How Viktor Gyokeres put on the mask and climbed to the top of the world
Lionel Messi scores but Inter Miami held as rivals secure playoff spots
New Jersey gets final as FIFA unveils Club World Cup venues
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Aston Villa and Girona in early action, Torino facing Lazio
Updated
Hansi Flick takes 'blame' as Osasuna halt Barca's perfect start
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot
Zaragoza stars as Osasuna stun LaLiga leaders Barcelona in six-goal thriller
Atalanta score last-gasp goal to snatch draw with 10-man Bologna
Xabi Alonso happy with Bayer Leverkusen's point away at Bayern Munich
Most Read
Football Tracker: Aston Villa and Girona in early action, Torino facing Lazio
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings