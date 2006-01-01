Advertisement
  4. Daniel Dubois seeks 'to legitimise' himself with Anthony Joshua scalp

Daniel Dubois seeks 'to legitimise' himself with Anthony Joshua scalp

Dubois and Joshua will face off on Saturday
Dubois and Joshua will face off on Saturday
Daniel Dubois (27) says he has to justify his status as IBF world heavyweight champion by showing he is the coming force in British boxing against Anthony Joshua (34) at a sold-out Wembley on Saturday.

The pair will battle it out in front of a reported post-war British record crowd of 96,000.

Dubois won the interim IBF title in June and was elevated to world champion status when Oleksandr Usyk vacated.

"I need to retain this world title," said Dubois at Thursday's pre-bout press conference.

"It's a great thing to have but I need to legitimise myself by winning this fight."

Dubois has already demonstrated his power to Joshua during a sparring session together back in 2016 that the two-time world champion admitted he was rocked by.

Eight years on, Dubois boasts a 21-2 record with 20 of those wins coming by knockout.

"I'm on the rise, I've got the momentum on my side," he added.

"No more words - just fighting, punches. I'm ready to fight and destroy!"

Joshua has been on the comeback trail since losing his belts to Usyk in 2021 and a rematch against the Ukrainian the following year.

He has since worked his way back to the mandatory challenger position with four dominant wins.

"It's good to be back," said Joshua. "I'm ready to rumble and remind everyone what I'm capable of."

Promoter Frank Warren has billed the fight as Britain's answer to the famous three-round battle fought between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns in 1985.

"Two massive punchers. Two really good boxers who are on a roll. They've both had their ups and downs. We are definitely going to see something special," Warren said.

"We've got a two-time world champion against the new kid on the block. And this new kid on the block can fight. He's as big a puncher, if not a bigger puncher, than AJ.

"I believe this heavyweight fight is going to be Britain's Hagler-Hearns. That's how exciting it will be."

Follow the fight with Flashscore

BoxingAnthony JoshuaDaniel DuboisCombat SportsHeavyweight - Men
