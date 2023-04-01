Tyson Fury postpones fight with Oleksandr Usyk after injury in training

The anticipated clash will have to wait

A huge cut to his eyebrow sustained in sparring has forced Tyson Fury (35) to postpone his fight with Oleksandr Usyk (37) scheduled for February 17th.

It was supposed to be a monument. On February 17th, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were finally due to fight for the WBC, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight belts.

But journalist Michael Benson gave everyone some bad news by announcing that the fight would have to be postponed.

The reason was a huge cut to the arch of the 'Gipsy King's' head that he suffered in training today. In view of the impressive images, the cut is far too serious to be healed in a fortnight's time.

The first to be disappointed was of course Fury, whose statement was unequivocal.

"I'm absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such good condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and will work diligently to get the date rescheduled once my eye has healed.

"I can only apologise to everyone involved, including my own team, Team Usyk, the fighters, partners and fans, as well as our hosts and my friends in Saudi Arabia."

So all that remains is to wait for recovery and a new date for this boxing summit.