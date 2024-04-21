Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney three times en route to majority decision win

Haney's title wasn't on the line after Garcia failed to make weight for the fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, coming in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit.
But Garcia emerged from a chaotic buildup to the bout that included a string of erratic social media posts from "KingRy," who also teased onlookers by appearing to drink beer at the ceremonial weigh-in but later indicated on social media it was apple juice and sparkling water.
Garcia rattled Haney with a left hook in round one, but Haney out-boxed the unorthodox Garcia in the second round and continued to press his advantage until Garcia sent him to the canvas with a left hook in the seventh round.
Haney produced another strong round in the ninth, but Garcia had him down again in the 10th and 11th - when he backed Haney up with a straight right and felled him with another left.
The final result was closer than it would have been if Garcia hadn't had a point deducted for hitting on the break in the seventh round.
In the end, one judge scored it a draw at 112-112, one gave it to Garcia 114-110 and the third saw it 115-109 for Garcia, who improved to 25-1, his lone defeat coming against Gervonta Davis in April 2023.
Haney fell to 31-1.