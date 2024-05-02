Garcia reportedly failed drug test before win over Haney, denies allegations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Garcia reportedly failed drug test before win over Haney, denies allegations
Garcia reportedly failed drug test before win over Haney, denies allegations
Ryan Garcia (R) and Devin Haney during their fight last month in New York
Ryan Garcia (R) and Devin Haney during their fight last month in New YorkProfimedia
American boxer Ryan Garcia (25) failed a drug test just before his explosive victory over undefeated WBC super-lightweight Devin Haney last month, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The sports broadcaster said Garcia tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance Ostarine on the day before the April 20th bout in New York as well as on the morning of the fight.

ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger added that Garcia also screened positive for another banned substance, 19-norandrosterone, although that result was described as "unconfirmed".

The details of the test results were contained in a letter obtained by ESPN by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), which oversees drug testing in boxing and mixed martial arts.

Ostarine is a drug used to prevent muscle loss and improve lean body mass and is used in the treatment of women with breast cancer.

Garcia, 25, scored an upset win over Haney after knocking him down three times during the fight on his way to a majority decision win.

Haney's title was not at stake because Garcia was 3.2 pounds over the limit at the weigh-in.

Garcia meanwhile denied wrongdoing in a profanity-laced post late Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, describing it as "fake news".

"Everybody knows that I don't cheat," Garcia said. "What can I say? Why didn't they come out with this before the fight if they found it before? Why would they let me step into the ring as a cheater and then come out with a victory and post this."

He added: "These are people that are trying to attack me for whatever reason... I've never taken a steroid in my life, I don't even know where to get steroids at the end of the day. I barely take supplements."

In a separate post, Garcia appeared to suggest a tainted herbal supplement was to blame for the test result.

"My bad I shouldn't have took this," Garcia wrote above a photo of a bottle marked "Ashwagandha Root."

Mentions
BoxingGarcia RyanHaney DevinCombat Sports
Related Articles
Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney three times en route to majority decision win
Boxing legend Mike Tyson's bout with Jake Paul sanctioned as professional fight
Tyson Fury adamant Oleksandr Usyk will struggle against 'elite big' heavyweights
Show more
Boxing
CAS rejects International Boxing Association's appeal after IOC withdrew recognition
Mike Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age ahead of Jake Paul fight
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with brutal second round knockout
Editors' Picks: Heavyweights clash, Six Nations returns & Liverpool host City
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings