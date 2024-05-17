Tyson Fury weighs in nearly 30 pounds heavier than Oleksandr Usyk before title fight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. WBA Super IBF/WBO/IBO Titles Heavyweight - Men
  4. Tyson Fury weighs in nearly 30 pounds heavier than Oleksandr Usyk before title fight

Tyson Fury weighs in nearly 30 pounds heavier than Oleksandr Usyk before title fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off for the final time before Saturday's fight
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off for the final time before Saturday's fightReuters
Briton Tyson Fury (35) was nearly 30 pounds heavier than Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (37) at Friday's weigh-in ahead of their unified world heavyweight title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk weighed in at 233.5 pounds (105.9 kg) - the heaviest he has been in his career - while Fury tipped the scales at 262 pounds (118.8 kg).

Billed as the "Ring of Fire", the fight on Saturday will unify Fury's WBC heavyweight championship with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts held by Usyk, one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world.

The boxers faced off and locked heads after the weigh-in and as tensions rose, Fury shoved Usyk in the chest.

"I'm going to knock him right out," Fury said. "I'm coming for his heart. He's getting it tomorrow... They (Usyk's team) can all get it if they want it."

"Don't be afraid," he said. "I will not leave you alone tomorrow."

The long-awaited fight between the two undefeated boxers was originally scheduled for February 17th but postponed two weeks before the bout when Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

Fury weighed in lighter than the 277.7 pounds he was at for his non-title fight against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in October, in which the Briton was knocked down but won on a split decision.

Mentions
BoxingWBA Super IBF/WBO/IBO Titles Heavyweight - MenFury TysonUsyk OleksandrNgannou FrancisCombat Sports
Related Articles
The Greatest, the Baddest and the Best: Six undisputed heavyweight champions
'I'm ready': Fury says he will pray for Usyk before heavyweight clash
Fury's father offers apology for headbutting Usyk team member
Show more
Boxing
Editors' Picks: Title deciders in England and Turkey plus a historic heavyweight bout
Tyson Fury: The 'Gypsy King' of the ring riddled with contradictions
Mike Tyson labels comeback aged 57 a 'no-brainer' as Jake Paul fight nears
Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation
Becoming undisputed champ only a 'bonus' for Tyson Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash
Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Massimiliano Allegri sacked by Juventus days after winning Coppa Italia
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch
Pain-free Aryna Sabalenka keeps close eye on back injury before French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings