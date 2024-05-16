Fury's father offers apology for headbutting Usyk team member

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Fury's father offers apology for headbutting Usyk team member

Fury's father offers apology for headbutting Usyk team member

John Fury pictured with a cut on his head
John Fury pictured with a cut on his headAFP
The father of British boxer Tyson Fury said he means "no harm to any Ukrainian" on Wednesday after an altercation ahead of this week's undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

John Fury was sporting a mark in the centre of his forehead after apparently headbutting a member of Usyk's entourage during Monday's media day.

"It's a sport where you have big guys full of testosterone and things happen, emotions run high," he said at the pre-fight open workout in Riyadh.

"Hear this: I mean no harm to any Ukrainian. I respect them, they're going through all their troubles. But listen, we're all fighters and that's what you get from fighters," Fury told the crowd.

Footage shared on X appeared to show Fury senior go eyeball-to-eyeball with a man wearing an Usyk team tracksuit before lashing out at him with his head.

The 59-year-old was later seen with a cut forehead and two streams of blood pouring down his face, either side of his nose.

After his apology of sorts, Usyk and Tyson Fury took to the open-air ring in the sweltering Saudi evening for separate routines of shadow boxing and light sparring.

"I'm on top of the world, baby!" Fury said afterwards when asked about his mood. "Who wouldn't be enjoying it?"

The 6ft 9in (2.06m) Fury, 39, will face the 37-year-old, 6ft 3in Usyk on Saturday in the first heavyweight unification fight in 25 years.

Mentions
BoxingFury TysonUsyk OleksandrCombat Sports
Related Articles
Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation
Becoming undisputed champ only a 'bonus' for Tyson Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: All you need to know ahead of blockbuster clash
Show more
Boxing
Tyson Fury: The 'Gypsy King' of the ring riddled with contradictions
Mike Tyson labels comeback aged 57 a 'no-brainer' as Jake Paul fight nears
Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown
Lomachenko unruffled by brash Kambosos ahead of world title fight
Japan's Inoue knocks out Nery to defend unified super bantamweight title
Canelo Alvarez beats Jaime Munguia to retain undisputed super-middleweight title
Most Read
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings