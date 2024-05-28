Mike Tyson says he feels '100 per cent' after plane health scare

Mike Tyson says he feels '100 per cent' after plane health scare

Tyson will return to the ring in July
Mike Tyson (57) insisted on Tuesday he felt "100 per cent" despite a recent health scare as he prepares for his July bout against Youtuber Jake Paul (27).

The former world heavyweight champion reportedly needed medical treatment on Sunday after complaining of nausea and dizziness during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

Paramedics boarded the plane at Los Angeles International Airport to treat the boxing legend before other passengers were allowed to exit the American Airlines flight.

The incident came as Tyson prepares to make a controversial return to the ring against Paul in Texas on July 20, which has raised fears that the fighter once known as the "baddest man on the planet" could be hurt due to his advanced years.

Tyson however insisted on Tuesday he felt fine despite Sunday's scare.

"Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul," Tyson wrote in a brief post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyson, who turns 58 in June, takes on Paul in a professional bout which will comprise eight two-minute rounds. The fight has been sanctioned by boxing authorities in Texas.

Tyson has not fought a professional bout since 2005, although he did take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition contest in 2020.

BoxingTyson MikeCombat Sports
