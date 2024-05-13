Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation

Tyson Fury's father, John Fury
Tyson Fury's father, John Fury
Tyson Fury's (35) father John was seen with blood gushing from his forehead on Monday after a video seemed to show him butting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's (37) camp in the build-up to Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight clash in Riyadh.

The incident took place at the hotel hosting Monday's pre-fight media day and was quickly broken up by security.

Footage shared on X appeared to show John Fury go eyeball-to-eyeball with a man wearing a Usyk team tracksuit before lashing out at him with his head.

The 59-year-old was later seen with a cut forehead and two streams of blood pouring down his face, either side of his nose.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, John Fury said: "They were disrespecting my son, the best ever heavyweight to wear a pair of boxing gloves.

"Coming out with all that rubbish, in my face, trying to be clever.

"Coming into my space, 'Usyk, Usyk', nobody is bothering with them, I was only chanting my own son's name.

"So they stepped closer and stepped closer and at the end of it I am a warrior, that is what we do.

"If you come in the space, you are going to get what is coming."

His son, Tyson Fury, was not present when the incident occurred.

"I didn't see anything, I was in the room doing interviews, but I'm not here for all that, I'm here to get the job done and go home and rest," said the World Boxing Council heavyweight titleholder.

Saudi authorities said that no charges have been filed regarding the incident at present.

