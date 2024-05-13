Becoming undisputed champ only a 'bonus' for Tyson Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tyson Fury poses for a portrait ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight Title fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury poses for a portrait ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight Title fight against Oleksandr Usyk AFP
Tyson Fury (35) said he had never been interested in becoming undisputed heavyweight world champion and was boxing for the money, ahead of Saturday's unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk (37) in Riyadh.

As part of the campaign to stoke interest ahead of the pay-per-view fight between Fury, who holds the World Boxing Council title, and Ukrainian Usyk, who is recognised by the other three sanctioning bodies, the British boxer talked to British broadcaster Sky.

The interview was broadcast Monday, at the start of the pre-fight media day which was marked by a clash between members of the rival entourages which left Tyson Fury's father John with blood pouring down his face.

Videos on social media seemed to show John Fury headbutting a track-suited member of the Usyk entourage.

Ahead of the press day, Tyson Fury downplayed the significance of the fight which will create the first unified champion of boxing's four-belt era.

"I could easily glitz it up and say: 'Oh my God, I'm ecstatic, it's amazing, undisputed, something I've always dreamed.' No, it ain't, it was never my goal," Fury said.

"My dream was to have a wife, have children. Be a good dad. That's always been my dream. Have Sunday dinners, have a family picnic.

"What more can a man do? I've got millions of dollars in the bank. I've got a wonderful wife. I've got loads of kids. I've got dogs, I've got nice cars, I've got jewellery, I've got clothes, I've got accolades, I've got fame, I've got fortune. People are inspired by me," he said.

"I've rocked it. I've absolutely smashed it. Home run every single day. Steak and lobster for every meal going on from now to eternity."

Fury said he had reached his professional target in 2015.

Father of Tyson Fury, John Fury, Frank Warren, Tyson Fury, and SugarHill Steward pose for a photo after a press conference
"My goal was to be undefeated heavyweight champion and beat Wladimir Klitschko. Other than that, everything else has been a bonus. After I beat Klitschko I didn't even want to box anymore."

He did not fight for two years.

"Because my Everest was climbed," he said. "The two biggest goals of my life, one stone, beating Klitschko and becoming world champion."

"I had nothing else to prove and I thought to myself: 'if I come back...I want to make as much money as possible and I want to enjoy every moment' and that's exactly what I've done.

"To be an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is a bonus and I'll take it no problem. Just like I'll take a million dollars if you give it to me out of the cupboard," Fury said.

"But I'm not expecting it. I never expected to be in this position.

"It's not been any easy rollercoaster. I wasn't an Olympic gold medallist. I wasn't the golden boy. I've come up the hard way," he added.

"Everything I've done has been the hard way. There was no railroad tracks for me to follow, I've done it off my own back."

