Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: All you need to know ahead of blockbuster clash

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk during a press conference at Outernet London in 2023

Tyson Fury (WBC champion) and Oleksandr Usyk (WBO, WBA, IBF champion) are set to collide on Saturday, May 18th in a historic clash for all four major heavyweight titles - meaning the heavyweight division is about to have its first undisputed champion in 25 years.

Usyk, the unified champion, boasts victories over Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Fury, "The Gypsy King," seeks to reclaim the titles he won from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The biggest fight in recent heavyweight boxing history spectacularly fell through last year and was again delayed after Fury sustained a nasty cut in training ahead of their original date back in February.

When is Fury vs Usyk?

Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday, May 18th, 2024.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 19:00 CET, with the main event expected at approximately 20:00 CET.

Where is Fury vs Usyk taking place?

The heavyweight blockbuster clash takes place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Undercard highlights

IBF Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia v Mairis Briedis

IBF Super-Featherweight Championship: Joe Cordina v Anthony Cacace

Heavyweight match-up: Agit Kabayel v Frank Sanchez

Purse and potential rematch clauses

Reports suggest a total purse of £116 million with Fury taking the larger share.

A rematch is highly likely, with October 12th/13th already being touted as the potential date.