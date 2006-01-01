Oleksandr Usyk considering return to cruiserweight after Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk considering return to cruiserweight after Tyson Fury rematch

Usyk is the first undisputed heavyweight champion since April 2000
Usyk is the first undisputed heavyweight champion since April 2000Reuters
Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (37) said he may return to the cruiserweight division following his rematch with British heavyweight Tyson Fury (35) later this year.

Usyk - now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion - defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian was previously the undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up to heavyweight in 2019.

"I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more cruiserweight," Usyk said in an episode of the '3 Knockdown Rule' podcast released on Wednesday.

"Maybe I can be undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division, it's my plan. When I start to prepare for my training camp (as a heavyweight), I have to eat all the time. For me it's hard, I don't like it."

Usyk is the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000. He will face Fury in a rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

