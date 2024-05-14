Mike Tyson labels comeback aged 57 a 'no-brainer' as Jake Paul fight nears

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Mike Tyson labels comeback aged 57 a 'no-brainer' as Jake Paul fight nears

Mike Tyson labels comeback aged 57 a 'no-brainer' as Jake Paul fight nears

Tyson is ready to return to the ring
Tyson is ready to return to the ringAFP
Former heavyweight king Mike Tyson said on Monday his decision to step back into the ring at the age of 57 was a "no-brainer", brushing off recent criticism that he was too old to make a comeback.

At a press conference in New York to promote his upcoming bout against YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, Tyson admitted training for his return had taken a toll.

"I'm doing great but my body is shit right now, I'm sore, I'm really sore," said Tyson, who faces Paul on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that is home to the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

But the boxer who terrorized the heavyweight division in the 1980s and 1990s as the self-styled "baddest man on the planet" insisted he had no reservations about lacing up his gloves again, nearly two decades after his last professional fight in 2005.

"It was a no-brainer," said Tyson. "He's a new up-and-coming guy on the scene. And I like shaking the sports world to its core and I am doing it now. It's just something that I want to do."

Tyson, who turns 58 in June, takes on the 27-year-old Paul in a professional bout comprising eight two-minute rounds that has been sanctioned by boxing authorities in Texas.

However several members of the boxing community, including former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, have voiced reservations about the fight, expressing concern Tyson could be hurt.

Tyson dismissed the doubters though when asked for his response on Monday.

"I'm beautiful, that's all I can say," Tyson said. "The people who said that wish that they were up here. No one else can do this."

Paul meanwhile said he is ready to deal with Tyson's experience and power.

"A lot of people are doubting me," Paul said. "I see the comments, saying, 'if Jake wins this fight it's rigged' because of how incredible he looks. Age doesn't matter.

"He's a killer. He's a warrior. He's been doing this his whole life so it's second nature to him. I've only been doing this for four years and at a super high level.

"On July 20, I'm going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong, and show that I'm going to be the one doing the killing."

Tyson meanwhile said he held no animosity towards his much younger opponent.

"I really like Jake a lot. But once he's in that ring, he has to fight like his life is depending on it, because it will be," Tyson quipped.

The former heavyweight icon even refused to rule out further fights down the line.

"Maybe we'll do it again," Tyson said. "But can I take care of Jake first, please?"

Mentions
BoxingTyson MikePaul Jake
Related Articles
Boxing legend Mike Tyson's bout with Jake Paul sanctioned as professional fight
Mike Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age ahead of Jake Paul fight
Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation
Show more
Boxing
Becoming undisputed champ only a 'bonus' for Tyson Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash
Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: All you need to know ahead of blockbuster clash
Lomachenko unruffled by brash Kambosos ahead of world title fight
Japan's Inoue knocks out Nery to defend unified super bantamweight title
Canelo Alvarez beats Jaime Munguia to retain undisputed super-middleweight title
Garcia reportedly failed drug test before win over Haney, denies allegations
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings