Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to fight for IBF heavyweight belt in September

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO Titles Heavyweight - Men
  4. Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to fight for IBF heavyweight belt in September

Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to fight for IBF heavyweight belt in September

Joshua and Dubois will fight in September
Joshua and Dubois will fight in SeptemberReuters
Anthony Joshua (34) will fight fellow Briton Daniel Dubois (26) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight belt on September 21st at Wembley in London, promoters announced on Wednesday, after Oleksandr Usyk was forced to vacate the belt.

With Usyk set to fight Tyson Fury in a rematch in December, the Ukrainian was forced to vacate IBF belt as a result, just five weeks after becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion with a split-decision victory.

Usyk's mandatory IBF title defence against challenger Filip Hrgovic was left pending and Dubois became the new interim IBF heavyweight champion by beating the Croatian earlier this month.

"I'm aiming to be the best. AJ (Joshua) has been the King for a long time but on the night I need to be the 'King slayer'. That's the goal, the mission I have," Dubois said at the news conference.

"I'm ready to let my fists do the talking. I'm 100% ready to go and to train like a beast."

Dubois has a 21-2 record with 20 knockouts while Joshua's record is 28-3, including 25 knockouts.

Usyk beat two-time heavyweight champion Joshua twice - first in 2021 to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts and again in 2022 when he defended the belts - but the Briton has won his last four fights.

"I went out to watch his last fight... Dubois has been on my mind for a while and he will be for the next 12 weeks," Joshua said.

"Whoever was going to be there, I was ready to fight in September. It just happened to be him."

When questioned about the age difference, Joshua said: "It don't matter, we're in peak condition. Age is just a number."

Usyk had knocked out Dubois in nine rounds last year in a bout overshadowed by a low blow controversy when the Ukrainian went down gasping for breath after he was hit on the band of his shorts.

"Anthony and Daniel, I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21," Usyk said on X when he vacated the belt.

The winner of the bout between Joshua and Dubois could then get a crack at the undisputed champion after Usyk and Fury have their rematch.

The undercard will have five bouts, including two for the IBF super-featherweight title and the WBO interim light-heavyweight title.

"This is probably the most stacked card in British boxing history, certainly in my lifetime, headlined by Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua," Queensberry promoter Frank Warren said.

"Where better to do it at the national stadium, Wembley?"

Mentions
Combat SportsBoxingIBF/IBO/WBA/WBO Titles Heavyweight - MenDubois DanielJoshua AnthonyUsyk Oleksandr
Related Articles
Undisputed heavyweight world champion Usyk vacates IBF belt
Oleksandr Usyk's reign as undisputed champion may last only two weeks
Winner of Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois could become IBF heavyweight champion
Show more
Boxing
YouTube star Jake Paul to fight bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry
Tyson Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down days to Usyk rematch
Saudi Public Investment Fund holding talks to create boxing league, sources say
Manny Pacquiao in talks over comeback but title fight 'far away'
Mike Tyson's bout with Jake Paul rescheduled for November 15th
Oleksandr Usyk considering return to cruiserweight after Tyson Fury rematch
Dubois beats Hrgovic in IBF interim heavyweight clash, Zhang defeats Wilder
Organisers confirm Mike Tyson fight postponed following health scare
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
No thoughts of draw against Slovakia as Romania target top spot in Group E
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings