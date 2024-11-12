Doctor warns Tyson is risking his life and could die in bout with Paul

Mike Tyson will step into the ring at the age of 58

Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson. Few things resonate with the combat sports scene more these days than an upcoming clash between two men of different generations and worlds. The latter, a former heavyweight champion, will once again step between the ropes after nearly two decades. A significant portion of the public still considers Tyson the favourite to win, but they discount his advanced age and controversial past. The combination of these two aspects could lead to an unintended tragedy.

Dozens of duels in the ring will, willy-nilly, take a toll on any fighter's health once they hang up the gloves. Looking specifically at Tyson vs Paul, a warning of potential danger was raised by renowned overseas expert Stephen Hughes.

"A boxer can easily recover from a knockout, but in some cases the consequences are devastating. There is a risk of developing a subdural haematoma.

"This condition is caused by the tearing of the bridging veins between the brain and the blood vessels in the meninges," he explained in an interview with The Conversation.

"Bleeding from these torn veins results in a build-up of blood that presses on the brain, resulting in confusion, loss of consciousness, neurological impairment, even death in some cases," Hughes detailed, offering an example from a case of his own - one of his patients had to put up with the lasting effects of not only physical disability, loss of cognitive function, but equally severe depression after a fight.

These are the pitfalls that this contact sport simply brings with it at all times. Iron Mike, however, will step between the sixteen ropes at the age of 58. That in itself is risky. Other negative points are brought about by the American's unhealthy past.

"In older people, the brain tends to lose volume. This prolongs the bridging of the veins and makes them more prone to rupture. Alcoholism is known to accelerate brain shrinkage. Tyson has this as a risk factor from his past," the doctor added.

Controversy brings money

It's far from over at this point. The New York native's body is already reacting to many aspects vastly differently than it did when he was enjoying his time in the limelight.

"In middle age, the likelihood of cardiac events such as arrhythmia, angina and myocardial infarction increases," warned the lecturer in medicine from Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford.

"Keeping fit protects against cardiovascular disease and an exercise regime will benefit him greatly. But the temptation to overdo it in the gym is still there."

The boxing veteran's continued excellent fitness, speed or explosiveness all still merit admiration. The problem, however, is once again a past associated with narcotics.

"Extreme exercise can lead to cardiac fibrosis, which in time can result in heart failure or sometimes sudden death.

"Narrowed heart arteries are common even in seemingly healthy people. Just as regular exercise reduces this risk, cocaine addiction greatly increases it.

"Tyson is known to have used the drug in the past," concluded Stephen Hughes.

Tyson was originally scheduled to take on Paul on July 20th but, due to an inflamed ulcer, he was forced to postpone the confrontation.

The issue struck Tyson at the end of May as the former heavyweight champion was airlifted from Miami to Los Angeles. Shortly before departure, he caused quite a commotion on board.

This moment contributed to the fact that many began to doubt the legend's decision to enter the ring with Paul.