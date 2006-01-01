Advertisement
  3. Brutal Travis Head fires Australia to easy T20 win over England

Brutal Travis Head fires Australia to easy T20 win over England

Head was yet again at his best
Australia's Travis Head (30) struck a remarkable 19-ball half century including 30 off one over as his side beat England by 28 runs in the first match of their T20 series in Southampton on Wednesday.

Head banged four sixes and eight fours in an explosive innings of 59 as Australia reached 86-0 in 5.5 overs.

Opener Matthew Short also struck two sixes in his knock of 41 but Australia, having reached the halfway point on 118-2, were pegged back by England's spinners to end on 179 all out.

England, featuring T20 debutants Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton, were never really in the hunt on a chilly evening as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Sean Abbott took three wickets and Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa two apiece as England were all out for 151.

The second match in the T20 series takes place in Cardiff on Friday.

