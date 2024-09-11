Advertisement
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct

Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha
Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) chief Samuel Eto’o (43) has been banned from attending the national team's matches for six months after violating FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, soccer's governing body said on Monday.

The former Barcelona striker has been president of Fecafoot since 2021 and will now be barred from all men’s and women’s games across various age groups.

"The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 September 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

Details regarding the incidents were not disclosed by FIFA's disciplinary committee. The statement said Eto’o was deemed guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play," as well as "misconduct" involving officials.

The ban follows a fine imposed on him by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) less than three months ago, stemming from an inquiry into purported breaches of its ethical and integrity standards.

Mentions
FootballSamuel Eto'oCameroon
