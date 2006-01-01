Canada's Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, cementing his dominance of the discipline after becoming the youngest ever world champion last year.

Katzberg, 22, who cuts a distinctive figure with his moustache and long curly hair, asserted himself with a first throw of 84.12 metres, and none of his rivals could respond.

Hungary's Bence Halasz won silver with 79.97 and Ukraine's Mykhaylo Kokhan won bronze with 79.39.

It was a changing of the guard as defending Olympic champion, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, 35, finished seventh and his teammate, Tokyo bronze medallist Pawel Fajdek, was fifth, taking a bow after his final throw.

Norway's Eivind Henriksen, who won silver in Tokyo, was fourth.