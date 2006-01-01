Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw to continue dominance

Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw to continue dominance

Ethan Katzberg celebrates gold medal
Ethan Katzberg celebrates gold medalReuters
Canada's Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, cementing his dominance of the discipline after becoming the youngest ever world champion last year.

Katzberg, 22, who cuts a distinctive figure with his moustache and long curly hair, asserted himself with a first throw of 84.12 metres, and none of his rivals could respond.

Hungary's Bence Halasz won silver with 79.97 and Ukraine's Mykhaylo Kokhan won bronze with 79.39.

It was a changing of the guard as defending Olympic champion, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, 35, finished seventh and his teammate, Tokyo bronze medallist Pawel Fajdek, was fifth, taking a bow after his final throw.

Norway's Eivind Henriksen, who won silver in Tokyo, was fourth.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
USA's Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold with closest finish in modern history
Updated
Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone stroll through Olympics 400m hurdles heats
100m champion Alfred starts bid for second leg of Olympic sprint double
Show more
Athletics
Reigning world champion Shericka Jackson withdraws from Olympic 200m
Athletics day four at the Paris Olympics: Lyles bids for 100m glory
American Ryan Crouser wins third consecutive shot put gold at Olympics
Bol leads Dutch to mixed 4x400m relay gold with stunning final leg
Saint Lucia's Alfred wins women's 100-metre final with Fraser-Pryce absent from race
USA's Richardson reaches women's 100m final as Fraser-Pryce is scratched
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings