Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Diving
  3. Cao Yuan wins men's 10m platform to complete China's golden sweep

Cao Yuan wins men's 10m platform to complete China's golden sweep

Updated
Cao Yuan of China in action
Cao Yuan of China in actionReuters
Cao Yuan (29) won the men's 10-metre platform event on Saturday at the Paris Olympics to complete a golden sweep for China, the first time a country has won all the diving events in a Games.

Rikuto Tamai of Japan took silver and Britain's Noah Williams finished in third place to claim the bronze medal.

Four-time Olympian Cao successfully defended his title against 17-year-old Tamai, who delivered some of Saturday's best dives in an exhilarating final that made the crowd erupt in roars over and again.

His win meant China took all eight diving golds up for grabs in Paris.

Tamai had wowed fans with a superbly executed first dive, only to be overtaken by Cao, who scored 96.90 points with an average score of 9.5 from the judges to establish a strong lead.

The Japanese teenager came back with a stronger performance in the second round to overtake Cao and continued with a top-notch third dive.

Tamai however had a problematic fifth dive which ended with a massive splash. That mistake eventually cost him the gold, allowing Cao to widen his lead as the Chinese veteran dived with composure to finish off on 547.50 points.

Britain's Williams, who won a silver medal in the synchronised event with Tom Daley two weeks ago, rebounded well in his last two dives after slipping to ninth in the third round, to claim the third place on the podium.

With his Paris title, Cao has now won gold medals in four consecutive Olympics.

As well as winning the event in Tokyo, he also won the synchronised 10-metre platform in the London Games in 2012 and individual 3-metre springboard in Rio four years later.

Cao's medal tally also includes a silver in the synchronised 10-metre event in Tokyo and a bronze in the synchronised 3-metre event in Rio.

China's world champion Yang Hao, who came second in the semi-final, was completely off his game in the final with one messy dive after another to end up the last place.

Mentions
DivingOlympic Games
Related Articles
China's Xie wins men's three-metre springboard gold ahead of teammate Zongyuan
China's Quan wins gold in women's 10m platform as teammate Yuxi takes silver
China's Quan and Chen claim gold in women's synchronised 10m platform
Show more
Diving
'You never know': Daley leaves door open for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
China's Yang and Lian win men's synchronised 10m platform diving gold
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Britain's Olympic champion Matty Lee to miss Paris Games after spinal surgery
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United agree De Ligt deal, West Ham sign Todibo
Paris Olympics LIVE: Kenya's Kipyegon breaks Olympic record in 1,500m, men's 4x400m up next
Spain score twice in extra time to beat France to Olympic gold in eight-goal thriller
Paris Olympics LIVE: Chebet claims second gold, Brazilian pair win beach volleyball final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings