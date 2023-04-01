Carlos Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Rafa Nadal at Paris Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Carlos Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Rafa Nadal at Paris Olympics
Carlos Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Rafa Nadal at Paris Olympics
Rafael Nadal announced 2024 would be his last year in the sport at Wimbledon last year
Rafael Nadal announced 2024 would be his last year in the sport at Wimbledon last year
Profimedia
Carlos Alcaraz (20) wants to play alongside Rafael Nadal (36) in a formidable and "dream" doubles team at the 2024 Olympics.

Alcaraz has yet to feature at the Olympics while Nadal won a gold medal in singles in Beijing in 2008 and doubles gold in Rio eight years later.

For world number one Alcaraz, playing with Nadal at the Paris Games would be a perfect farewell as the veteran winds down his career.

"For me, it could be a dream playing doubles with him in the Olympics," said 20-year-old Alcaraz on Friday.

"Let's see how he's doing and how he's going this year. Hopefully, he's going great."

Nadal, a 22-time major winner, is absent from the French Open which starts on Sunday with a hip injury. The soon-to-be 37-year-old has already said that 2024 will likely be his last year in the sport.

Alcaraz is now one of the favourites for the Paris title which his compatriot has swept up 14 times.

"I felt bad when I heard that Rafa was not able to play here in Roland Garros and probably the rest of the year," said Alcaraz.

"As a fan of tennis, I always watched Rafa playing. I always want to watch the best players in the world playing the tournaments."

"It was tough to understand how it's going to be without Rafa this year. Hopefully, we'll see him next year and that he's 100 per cent."

Women's world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek also hoped that Nadal would return in 2024 for a career swansong.

"I don't want to focus on statistics or what he could achieve by playing here this year," said the Pole.

"For me, the most important thing is if he's just healthy and happy. Hopefully, he's going to play next season and feel better. That's the most important thing for me."

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosNadal RafaelSwiatek IgaFrench OpenOlympic Games
Related Articles
In Nadal's absence, a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz says he is just 'one of the favourites' ahead of French Open
All eyes on top-seed Carlos Alcaraz in quest for Roland Garros glory
Show more
Tennis
Nadal-inspired Sebastian Korda bags first win since January at Roland Garros
Tsitsipas thanks 'bresh of fresh air' Alcaraz for making him 'more joyful'
Stefanos Tsitsipas made to sweat by Jiri Vesely in French Open first round
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk can't 'respect' Aryna Sabalenka's 'no war support' vow
Sabalenka roars into French Open second round after feisty contest, Kostyuk jeered by crowd
Updated
Leave the country or join the long list of losers, Noah tells French tennis hopefuls
Casper Ruud banking on French Open experience for deep run after 'up and down' season
Novak Djokovic owes growth of his career to 'biggest rival' Rafael Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Sabalenka win in French Open first round, Sakkari knocked out
Sabalenka ignores Ukrainian 'hate' with eyes on number one at Roland Garros
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz