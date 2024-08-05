Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. China's 'king of parallel bars' Zou retains title at Paris Games

China's 'king of parallel bars' Zou retains title at Paris Games

Updated
China's Zou Jingyuan in action during his gold medal routine
China's Zou Jingyuan in action during his gold medal routineReuters
China's Zou Jingyuan (26) handily beat his rivals to retain the Olympic parallel bars title on Monday, picking up his third medal of the Paris Games and giving his country a second gold in gymnastics.

The gymnast, nicknamed 'king of parallel bars' for his dominance on the apparatus, earned a staggering 16.200 points, head and shoulders above the rest.

Illia Kovtun took silver with 15.500, earning Ukraine theirfirst podium finish in the sport in Paris. Japan's Shinnosuke Oka, who won gold in the team and all-around events, took the bronze with 15.300.

During a masterful routine, Zou kept his arms and legs fully extended and steady as a rock and he drew applause from Kovtun every time he nailed a difficult move.

After sticking his dismount, the three-times parallel bars world champion pumped his arms in the air, smiling broadly and embracing his teammate Zhang Boheng, who came in fourth.

Men's parallel bars final results
Men's parallel bars final resultsFlashscore

Kovtun, who will walk away from Paris with Ukraine's only medal in the sport, expressed disbelief and joy at his second-place finish.

"I am very, very happy," the 20-year-old said. "It was my last chance to win a medal and I got it.

"I didn't expect this to happen. I still haven't realised what I have achieved. I'm very proud of myself and being able to win this medal for my country, Ukraine."

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko congratulated the gymnast on X, writing: "Another addition to the Ukrainian Olympic treasury!... Thank you for your skill and craft! We wish you new victories."

Mentions
GymnasticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Simone Biles looking to become joint-most decorated female Olympian of all time
Ireland's McClenaghan wins historic Olympic pommel horse gold
Yulo wins historic gold for Philippines with floor exercise title
Show more
Gymnastics
Japan's Shinnosuke Oka wins men's horizontal bar final for third gold medal
Italy's Alice D'Amato claims historic balance beam gold, Simone Biles finishes fifth
Updated
Simone Biles wins women's vault gold to claim 10th career Olympic medal
Biles hunts 10th Olympic medal in vault showdown with Brazil's Andrade
Paris Olympics roundup: Glory for Leon Marchand, Cheptegei claims 10,000 metre gold
Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade poised to soar in Olympic women's vault final
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher agrees to Atleti move, Xavi Simons returns to RB Leipzig
Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings