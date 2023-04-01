Adam Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Adam Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign
Adam Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign
Adam Zampa warming up before Australia's win over Sri Lanka
Adam Zampa warming up before Australia's win over Sri Lanka
Reuters
Australia's Adam Zampa would not rate his performance against Sri Lanka in Monday's World Cup clash among his best but its importance was not lost on the leg spinner.

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, five-time champions Australia moved off the bottom of the points table after their five-wicket victory against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

The much-needed win was set up by their bowlers, who bundled out Sri Lanka for 209 inside 44 overs, and their batters completed the chase with nearly 15 overs to go.

Zampa claimed 4-47 to grab the player-of-the-match award and went on to reveal his discomfort while bowling.

"I didn't feel great. I have had trouble with back spasms over the past couple of days so it was just about trying to get through that one," Zampa said.

"I've had days where I've felt better and bowled better. Personally I know I'm not at my best, but it's nice to be on this end of the result tonight."

Zampa went wicketless against India and bled 70 runs in his 10 overs for the lone wicket of Rassie van der Dussen against South Africa.

The spinner said he did not try anything different against Sri Lanka.

"I've just got to try and keep my wicket-taking attitude because that's what works for me, regardless of whether I am going for runs or not.

"We've got a tough game coming up next against Pakistan but I am going to try and keep things the same for me."

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupZampa Adamvan der Dussen RassieAustraliaSri Lanka
Related Articles
Australia see off Sri Lanka by five wickets to revive World Cup campaign
Updated
Pat Cummins expects Australia spinners to shine despite Adam Zampa scare
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
Show more
Cricket
ICC chief confident of 'outstanding' World Cup despite crowd concerns
Cricket looks beyond 2028 after much-awaited Olympic return
Win over defending champions England can kick-start Afghanistan cricket, says Trott
Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback
Afghanistan stun champions England in seismic shock at Cricket World Cup
Mendis happy to take over as Sri Lanka captain with Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Australia's Head resumes batting after fracture, eyes return at World Cup
Winless Australia struggling to read World Cup wickets, says captain Cummins
Most Read
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
France coach Fabien Galthie has no regrets, captain Antoine Dupont slams referee
Lack of knockout experience leaves France floored at home World Cup after South Africa loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings