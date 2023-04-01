Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh coaching post after Cricket World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh coaching post after Cricket World Cup
Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh coaching post after Cricket World Cup
Donald will leave his role after the World Cup
Donald will leave his role after the World Cup
AFP
Allan Donald (57) will leave his post as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach following the World Cup, officials and media said Friday, days after his public criticism following the "timed-out" row involving skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh will wrap up a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign in India against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

"I'm done and going home," Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper quoted the South African Donald as saying in Pune.

His relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board has soured after he criticised Shakib for his central role in the "timed-out" controversy involving Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews on Monday.

Mathews had exceeded the two minutes allowed for a batsman to take strike as he attempted to secure the strapping on his helmet in their fiery World Cup clash in New Delhi.

Shakib refused to withdraw his appeal and Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be given timed out.

"I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I'm sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest. It's just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer," Donald told the CricBlog website.

Bangladesh's cricket authorities were reportedly unhappy with Donald's public criticism and sought a written explanation from him.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the former bowling great had not requested to renew his contract.

"His contract is expiring in any case after the World Cup," Chowdhury said. "There has not been any progress about a renewal."

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha refused to be drawn into commenting on Donald's remarks, saying he had not discussed them with him.

But he did praise the former South Africa fast bowler's impact on the squad's paceman.

"He has done a wonderful job since he has been here and contributed to the success of our fast-bowling unit," Hathurusingha told reporters in Pune on Friday.

"He's brought a lot of experience and a lot of personality into the team, he's been a wonderful coaching addition...he will be missed," the former Sri Lanka batsman added.

Donald joined as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach in March 2022.

He worked as a bowling coach for South Africa for four years until the 2015 World Cup and has also helped New Zealand, Australia, England and Sri Lanka as a coach or consultant in the past.

Mentions
CricketBangladeshICC World Cup
Related Articles
Australia to make late call on Maxwell for World Cup clash with Bangladesh
Australia's Maxwell will inspire a new generation, says coach McDonald
England eye 'proper performance' against Pakistan, says Buttler
Show more
Cricket
Babar Azam denies Pakistan captaincy has affected his form at World Cup
Confident New Zealand ready for business end of World Cup as likely India clash looms
Inconsistency to blame for Sri Lanka's poor World Cup, says coach Silverwood
New Zealand quick bowler Boult excited by prospect of facing India in World Cup semis
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka to put one foot in World Cup semi-finals
David Miller confident South Africa can ace the chase in World Cup
Best of enemies: Biggest flashpoints between England and Pakistan
Most Read
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers after peace talks
Desmond Ofei ready for more after journey from professional to Ghana Under-20 coach
UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings