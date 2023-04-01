Confident New Zealand ready for business end of World Cup as likely India clash looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Confident New Zealand ready for business end of World Cup as likely India clash looms
Confident New Zealand ready for business end of World Cup as likely India clash looms
New Zealand have all but secured a semi-final spot
New Zealand have all but secured a semi-final spot
Reuters
Paceman Lockie Ferguson (32) said New Zealand would head into a likely World Cup semi-final against India charged with confidence after snapping a four-match losing streak against Sri Lanka in their last round-robin clash.

Thursday's crushing five-wicket victory left Pakistan and Afghanistan requiring miraculous wins in their final opening-round matches to displace the Black Caps from the semi-finals.

"We've had some tight games and some tight losses over the last few weeks but certainly within the camp there's a lot of confidence in the type of cricket we play," Ferguson said after the match.

"We know that if we play the way we want to play, we'll come out on the right side of the draw. We'll see what happens in the last few games... hopefully, we'll have a couple more pushes."

Ferguson, who missed two of New Zealand's four defeats with an Achilles injury, returned with figures of 2-35 from a fiery spell at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After losing to Pakistan on the Duckworth-Lewis method despite scoring more than 400 runs in their previous match, New Zealand really hit their straps in the bowling department to restrict Sri Lanka to 171.

Strike duo Trent Boult and Tim Southee accounted for four top-order wickets, Ferguson and spinner Mitch Santner took over in the middle overs before all-rounder Rachin Ravindra mopped up the tail.

"Throughout the World Cup, the bowling attacks that have done well have passed the baton to the next bowler," Ferguson added.

"The more you build the pressure, eventually something will happen and... today, we got some treats for some really good bowling.

"We probably haven't had as much as we'd have liked over the whole World Cup but it was nice to see Boulty and Tim get some early wickets."

New Zealand have reached the final of the last two World Cups and beat India to reach the title decider in 2019, Ferguson's breakout tournament.

Ferguson was confident he would be fit to play a role against the hosts if, as is likely, New Zealand's place in the semi-finals for the fourth straight World Cup is confirmed.

He said the injury had been just "niggly" enough to prevent him from bowling his full quota in the matches he missed, but hard work in the gym had paid off.

"Stoked to get out there and get through 10 overs today and get a couple of treats as well," he said.

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandFerguson LockieICC World Cup
Related Articles
New Zealand quick bowler Boult excited by prospect of facing India in World Cup semis
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka to put one foot in World Cup semi-finals
New Zealand keen to finish strongly and shore up semi-final spot
Show more
Cricket
Australia to make late call on Maxwell for World Cup clash with Bangladesh
Inconsistency to blame for Sri Lanka's poor World Cup, says coach Silverwood
David Miller confident South Africa can ace the chase in World Cup
Best of enemies: Biggest flashpoints between England and Pakistan
Australia's Maxwell will inspire a new generation, says coach McDonald
Inspired by Afghanistan, the Netherlands want 'ideal game' vs India
England eye 'proper performance' against Pakistan, says Buttler
Most Read
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers after peace talks
UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record
Desmond Ofei ready for more after journey from professional to Ghana Under-20 coach
Arsenal boss Arteta hopeful winger Saka will be fine after 'kick' against Sevilla

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings