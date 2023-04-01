David Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid' at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. David Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid' at World Cup
David Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid' at World Cup
Warner in action with Australai
Warner in action with Australai
Reuters
Australia opener David Warner (37) says his World Cup form is making doubters "look stupid" and hopes to add to his mountain of runs in the next match against ailing England.

Warner, who has scored two centuries in his past three matches, is second on the runs list at the tournament with 413 at an average of 68.83, behind Quinton de Kock (431).

"Everyone keeps writing me off," said lefthander Warner who turned 37 last week.

"I'm doing as well as I can, I'm just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs).

"If I get in, I try and make the most of it.

"It's also awesome to have Heady (Travis Head) and Mitch (Marsh) there as well, because it allows that pressure to keep being put back onto the opposition."

Asked if he was motivated to prove doubters wrong, Warner said: "Nup. I just make everyone look stupid."

Warner put on an opening stand of 175 against New Zealand with Head, who slotted back into the side after recovering from a broken hand.

Warner said teammates had nicknamed Head 'Chaos' for looking to attack bowlers at every chance.

"It seems to be hitting the middle all the time, and that's the way he plays, and that's good, because at the other end, it (puts) a bit of pressure on the bowlers, and then I can get some bad balls as well.

"We are gelling really well together."

Resurgent Australia are fourth in the standings, having won their last four matches in succession.

The top four at the end of the round robin phase reach the semi-finals.

Defending champions England are bottom of the 10 teams and all but eliminated from the tournament after losing their fifth match to hosts India.

Warner said "it would be nice" to add to England's misery but said Australia should not underestimate them.

"They're the teams that are the most dangerous when there's nothing to lose," he said.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupEnglandWarner DavidAustraliaNew ZealandIndia
Related Articles
Match-winner Mohammed Shami had no issues warming the bench for India
With licence to thrill, England look to deny India home ODI World Cup win
Talismanic Rohit leads India's blemish-free campaign by example
Show more
Cricket
Ferguson to return for New Zealand's clash with South Africa, Chapman, Williamson doubtful
Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaign
Pakistan coach rues lack of swing in India as World Cup campaign stutters
Three things England must fix to become force in ODI cricket again
England coach blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims as horror run continues
'Same old story' for disillusioned Buttler as England lose by 100 runs to India
Woeful England all but out of World Cup after 100-run hammering by India
Netherlands captain Edwards leads stunning rout of Bangladesh at World Cup
Most Read
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings