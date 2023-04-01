Former England players Foster and Bell join New Zealand's World Cup staff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Former England players Foster and Bell join New Zealand's World Cup staff
Former England players Foster and Bell join New Zealand's World Cup staff
Bell has joined as assistant coach
Bell has joined as assistant coach
Reuters
Former England wicketkeeper James Foster has been appointed as an assistant coach on New Zealand's World Cup staff, while former England batsman Ian Bell will also feature in the team's rotating staff in the lead-up to the tournament.

Foster, a T20 coaching expert, will link up with the Black Caps for a one-day series against England starting on Sept. 8 before rejoining the squad for the World Cup in India starting in October.

Multiple Ashes winner Bell will join as an assistant coach for the T20 series against England starting next week and remain on staff for the following ODI series against England and Bangladesh.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who has enjoyed huge success coaching in the Indian Premier League, will also link up with the squad for the ODI series against world champions England.

Former Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq will be New Zealand's spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh test series in December, having joined the squad for the white-ball tour of Pakistan in April.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead will sit out the Bangladesh tour after the World Cup, with Luke Ronchi stepping in for the test series starting on Nov. 28.

Team manager Simon Insley said the coaching additions would balance workloads and bring fresh ideas to the group.

"Following the T20 team’s departure to the UAE (on Aug. 12), the team will be on the road right through until Dec. 16 when the test team returns, ahead of a busy home summer," he said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"That period of time playing, working and simply being away from home is not sustainable and we’ve worked really hard this winter to ensure everyone from players to staff will receive adequate rest.

"We’re delighted with the calibre of coaches we’ve been able to confirm to assist the Black Caps on the various tours."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupEnglandNew Zealand
Related Articles
England's Ben Stokes named in ODI squad as he comes out of retirement ahead of World Cup
Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5th with Ahmedabad chosen to host final
Former Australian captain Tim Paine questions Ben Stokes' World Cup turnaround
Show more
Cricket
Mitchell Marsh happy to captain Australia for as long as needed
Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
New Zealand captian Tim Southee happy with 'tough challenge' in UAE
Jasprit Bumrah impresses again as India seal T20 series in Ireland
Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock Twenty20 loss
Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah wins on long-awaited return for India
Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries
Returning Jasprit Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of home World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing to sign Kolo Muani, Hall moves from Chelsea to Newcastle
Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Arsenal captain Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |