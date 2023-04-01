'Hungry' Dawid Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

Malan impressed against Bangladesh
Malan impressed against Bangladesh
Reuters
England opener Dawid Malan (36) feels the pressure in every series he plays and believes the only way to lift it is by scoring match-winning knocks like the one he conjured against Bangladesh in Tuesday's World Cup contest.

Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive victory.

The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat.

"I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do," the left-handed batter said.

"If I can score as many runs as I can and help contribute to wins, then hopefully, eventually people's opinions might change."

While he often had to sit out in the past, Malan has been in red-hot form in recent months grabbing every possible opportunity to cement his place in the side.

His conversation rate has been particularly impressive.

Since June last year, Malan crossed the 50-mark nine times and converted six of them into hundreds.

The batter attributed it to his hunger for runs that would keep him in the team.

"Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket," he said.

"I've wanted to be part of this team for so long, it's been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good.

"So, to get your opportunity and try and take it and enjoy it as long as it lasts."

