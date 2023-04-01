New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway were sublime with the bat against England
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway were sublime with the bat against England
Reuters
It is not easy living up to your name, especially when it is inspired by two greats of the game. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (23) achieved that difficult feat with his dream World Cup debut against England on Thursday.

Ravindra made an unbeaten 123 off 96 balls against the defending champions to help secure New Zealand's nine-wicket rout at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ravindra forged a brilliant 273-run second-wicket stand with Devon Conway (32), who smashed an unbeaten 152 as New Zealand romped to a 283-run victory target with 13.4 overs to spare.

Born to Indian parents, Ravindra, whose first name is portmanteau of the christian names of Indian batting giants Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, could not have asked for a better place to score his first international century.

"A hundred's always special. But in terms of being able to perform in India, it is pretty cool," the curly-haired all-rounder told reporters.

"It was nice to have my parents there watching: they flew over from New Zealand."

Ravindra was thrust into the limelight when stand-in skipper Tom Latham (31) introduced him to bowl the 17th over of England's innings.

The left-arm spinner conceded one run with his first two deliveries before Harry Brook (24) hit him for two consecutive fours and a massive six.

Ravindra had his revenge, however, when Brook mistimed a pull off the final delivery of the over and holed out to Conway on the boundary.

The Wellington duo later combined with the bat to inflict more misery on England.

Groomed primarily as a middle-order batter, who is also a handy part-time spinner, this was the first time in 13 ODI appearances that Ravindra batted in the top order.

That would have been improbable had Kane Williamson (33), New Zealand's regular captain, recovered from a knee injury.

"He is unfit so luckily enough, I got an opportunity," Ravindra said of his experience of batting at number three.

"Obviously, Kane's a massive part of this team, and I'm sure everyone can't wait to have him back."

As for his idols, it was one of the two Indian greats he was named after.

"I think those two are pretty special cricketers," he said of Tendulkar and Dravid.

"Obviously, I idolised Sachin Tendulkar. I think a lot of people did. I think the way he batted and his technique was beautiful to watch."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketRavindra RachinConway DevonBrook HarryWilliamson KaneLatham TomICC World CupEnglandNew Zealand
Related Articles
Tim Southee and Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand's World Cup opener
Ben Stokes doubtful for England's World Cup opener with Harry Brook waiting in the wings
England pick Harry Brook instead of Jason Roy for World Cup title defence
Show more
Cricket
'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
Ravindra and Conway ace the chase as New Zealand spank lackluster England
Updated
Pakistan ready to embrace high-risk approach at World Cup, says Mickey Arthur
South Africa confident of avoiding doping sanctions at World Cups
MCC expels one member, suspends two after Lord's fracas with Australians
India's obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
Former captain Vaughan believes England's mental strength sets them apart at World Cup
Pat Cummins banks on all-rounders to bring Australia World Cup glory
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings