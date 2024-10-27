Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Regulars Babar, Afridi and Naseem return for Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia

Regulars Babar, Afridi and Naseem return for Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia

Reuters
Babar Azam was dropped from the test series with England earlier this month
Babar Azam was dropped from the test series with England earlier this monthReuters / Andrew Boyers
Babar Azam (30), Shaheen Afridi (24) and Naseem Shah (21) were named in Pakistan's one-day international and Twenty20 squads for next month's tour of Australia, with the country's cricket board expected to name a new captain later on Sunday.

Babar stepped down as skipper in all three formats last year after Pakistan failed to make the knockout stage of the 50-over World Cup, before returning as white-ball captain in March for the T20 World Cup where the team did not make the Super Eight.

The batting mainstay as well as pace bowler Afridi were left out of Pakistan's last two tests against England, and the team wrapped up a 2-1 series win on Saturday.

The trio will not feature in the matches against Zimbabwe which follow the Australian series, however, as they will be rested.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be available for the Australia games and the Zimbabwe ODIs, but will be rested for the T20s.

Pakistan play three ODIs and three T20Is against both Australia and Zimbabwe. The Australia tour runs from November 4th - 18th, and the matches in Bulawayo will be played from November 24th - December 5th.

Rizwan is a leading contender for the captaincy along with Salman Ali Agha, local media reported.

Pakistan squads

Australia tour

ODIs: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi

T20Is: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Zimbabwe tour

ODIs: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

T20Is: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan

Mentions
CricketICC World CupMohammad Babar AzamNaseem ShahShaheen AfridiPakistanZimbabweAustralia
Related Articles
Pakistan spin to win as England leave with more questions after series defeat
Pakistan on brink of series victory as Noman and Sajid destroy England
England in deep trouble at 24-3 against Pakistan after gritty Shakeel century
Show more
Cricket
Too much pressure on Ashwin & Jadeja, says India skipper following New Zealand defeat
Skipper Rohit backs India's batsmen despite failures against New Zealand
New Zealand stun India in 113-run victory to earn historic away series win
Updated
Shami misses India's tour of Australia, Easwaran in as potential Rohit cover
Santner sparkles with seven wickets as New Zealand take control against India
Pakistan 73-3, trail England by 194 after spinner Sajid shines
Most Read
Football Tracker: Parma and Empoli start off Sunday before Liverpool travel to Arsenal
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings