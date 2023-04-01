Sri Lanka omit injured Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera for World Cup

Hasaranga is set to miss the World Cup
Reuters
Dasun Shanaka will lead a depleted Sri Lanka at the 50-overs World Cup in India after fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were left out of the 15-member squad on Tuesday.

Chamera sustained a pectoral muscle injury during the Lanka Premier League last month, while Hasaranga picked up a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Asia Cup where Sri Lanka lost to India in the final.

"Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the 15-member squad as the player is still in the process of recovering from an injury," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"His recovery will be monitored, and if he is declared fit to play, he will be considered as a replacement in the event of an injury to a squad member during the tournament."

Hasaranga's absence would be a major blow to the 1996 champions considering the 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the last two T20 World Cups.

Sri Lanka have called up leg-spinning all-rounder Dushan Hemantha, while Chamika Karunaratne will be the travelling reserve player.

The team leaves for India later on Tuesday and begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7th.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

