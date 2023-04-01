Trent Boult expecting fireworks as unbeaten New Zealand and India clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Trent Boult expecting fireworks as unbeaten New Zealand and India clash
Trent Boult expecting fireworks as unbeaten New Zealand and India clash
Boult can't wait for New Zealand's clash with India
Boult can't wait for New Zealand's clash with India
Reuters
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult (34) is relishing facing World Cup hosts India on Sunday as the tournament's only remaining unbeaten teams go head-to-head in Dharamshala.

Both teams have won their opening four games with the Black Caps leading the standings from India due to their better net run rate, and Boult knows the Rohit Sharma-led side will present a serious threat to New Zealand's perfect record.

"They're a powerful team, they cover all bases," Boult said. "They've been playing some good cricket but it's been a team that we've enjoyed playing.

"Nothing changes from our point of view really. It's about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well.

"These guys are very familiar with the conditions but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler.

"Not to get too far ahead of ourselves and stay in that moment and play the game as it unfolds is probably a key message.

"Both undefeated, I'm sure it will be a cracker."

New Zealand have already picked up wins over England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but facing India on home soil presents a demanding test for Boult and his teammates.

The Indians go into the clash having beaten Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and are certain to be backed by a raucous crowd at the HPCA Stadium.

"India in India, it doesn't get much bigger than that," he said.

"Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowds, some people attending, but we understand the intensity's going to go up a little bit here and there might be a firework or two.

"But hopefully they're for us.

"(We're) looking forward to going out there, showcasing what we can do and just picking up where we've left off."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaNew ZealandBoult Trent
Related Articles
India's Hardik Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to ankle injury
Cricket Corner: The one-day world cup is underway but why isn’t anyone there?
Williamson leads New Zealand to victory over Bangladesh but suffers new injury worry
Show more
Cricket
Warner and Marsh smash centuries as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup
South Africa wary of Ben Stokes 'x-factor' in crucial World Cup showdown
Dutch beating injury-hit Sri Lanka would not be an upset, says Nidamanuru
Buttler backs England to bounce back from stuttering start against South Africa
India's Shubman Gill recovers from dengue to post first World Cup fifty
Unstoppable Kohli happy after masterminding another successful chase for India
Pakistan's Hasan Ali says players are sick from being confined to hotel
Ton-up Virat Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro
Cheats, monsters and paradise: How Javier Aguirre and new owners turned Mallorca around
Football Tracker: Premier League returns with blockbuster day of action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings