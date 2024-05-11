Kolkata Knight Riders down Mumbai Indians to confirm IPL playoff berth

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders down Mumbai Indians to confirm IPL playoff berth

Kolkata Knight Riders down Mumbai Indians to confirm IPL playoff berth

Kolkata are on fire in the IPL
Kolkata are on fire in the IPLAFP
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy (32) returned bowling figures of 2-17 as Kolkata Knight Riders booked their playoff spot with an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-reduced IPL match.

Two-time champions Kolkata posted 157-7 as Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with 42 off 21 balls after being invited to bat first at their home Eden Gardens in a 16-overs-a-side match.

Bowlers combined to defend the total after Mumbai raced to 65-0 and Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, got the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, who made 19 after coming in as impact substitute, and skipper Hardik Pandya, who was caught out for two.

Five-time winners Mumbai, who are already out of the play-off race, finished on 139-8 as Tilak Varma hit a 17-ball 32 before he fell to fast bowler Harshit Rana, who took two wickets in the last over.

Pace bowler Andre Russell also took two wickets, including that of Suryakumar Yadav, as table-toppers Kolkata got their ninth win in 12 matches to become the first team to book a playoff berth.

The top four teams will make the playoffs with the final on May 26th in Chennai.

Kolkata lost openers Phil Salt, out for six, and Sunil Narine, bowled for a duck off Jasprit Bumrah, in the first two overs and skipper Shreyas Iyer soon fell for seven.

But Venkatesh, a left-hander, made Kolkata hit back with six fours and two sixes and he set the pace that was picked up by Nitish Rana and Russell in a key stand of 39.

Rana, a left-hand batter, hit 33 and Russell smashed 24 off 14 before Rinku Singh, who hit 20, and Ramandeep Singh, unbeaten 17, helped Kolkata finish on a high.

Bumrah and veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla took two wickets each.

Mentions
CricketIPLKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indians
Related Articles
Mitchell Starc finally shows his class as Kolkata win in Mumbai
Kohli unhappy with umpire after new full toss review method rules him out
Dhoni relinquishes captaincy as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL defence
Show more
Cricket
Legendary England bowler Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord's match
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check ahead of T20 World Cup
Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive
Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews named in T20 World Cup squad
Lord's cricket ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
Head and Abhishek star as 'unreal' Hyderabad crush Lucknow by 10 wickets
Delhi down Rajasthan to stay in the race for IPL playoffs
Shastri expects big-hitting Dube to play a key role for India at T20 World Cup
Firing Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk shrugs off T20 World Cup snub
Most Read
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Football Tracker: AC Milan thrash Cagliari in Serie A as Athletic draw with Osasuna
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings