England's Buttler out of West Indies ODIs after suffering injury setback

Jos Buttler stretches during an England training session
Jos Buttler stretches during an England training sessionPhilip Brown / Getty Images via AFP
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler (34) has been ruled out of the one-day international leg of the upcoming tour of the West Indies after suffering a fresh injury setback, officials said Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced earlier this month that Buttler would return from a lengthy injury lay-off to lead the side in three ODIs, starting with the series opener in Antigua on October 31st.

But an ECB statement issued Monday said Buttler would miss the ODIs after suffering "a slight setback in his rehabilitation" from a calf problem.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is, however, expected to join the tour party in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9th.

Liam Livingstone will step up as captain for the ODI series, with the Lancashire all-rounder set to lead England for the first time.

England have still to decide on whether to add a replacement player to the squad.

Buttler missed England's recent T20 and ODI series against Australia as he recovered from a calf injury.

England drew the T20 series 1-1 and lost the ODI series 3-2 to the 50-over world champions.

Buttler, a member of England's 2019 World Cup-winning team, is one of the most destructive white-ball batsmen of his generation.

But he has not played since the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June, where England failed to retain their trophy.

