Canada win first-ever T20 World Cup match after stunning Ireland by 12 runs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Canada win first-ever T20 World Cup match after stunning Ireland by 12 runs

Canada win first-ever T20 World Cup match after stunning Ireland by 12 runs

Ireland bowl against Canada in T20 World Cup
Ireland bowl against Canada in T20 World CupProfimedia
Canada won their first match at any Twenty20 World Cup when they stunned Ireland by 12 runs in a Group A game in New York on Friday.

Defending a target of just 138, the non-Test nation bowled and fielded expertly to hold Ireland to 125-7 from their full 20 overs.

Ireland collapsed spectacularly to 59-6 and come the last five overs they still needed 64 more runs to win -- a rate of more than 12 an over.

George Dockrell (30 not out) and Mark Adair (34) reduced the target to 17 off the last six balls.

But Canada paceman Jeremy Gordon held his nerve superbly, conceding just three runs and dismissing Adair with the second ball of the 20th over when he held a skyed caught and bowled chance.

The 37-year-old Guyana-born Gordon finished with fine figures of 2-16 from his maximum four overs.

Canada themselves had been struggling to 53-4 after losing the toss before a key stand of 75 in 10 overs between Barbados-born left-hander Nicholas Kirton (49) and Shreyas Movva (37) helped take them to a total of 137-7.

Victory meant Canada bounced back from an opening defeat by the USA.

But this result was Ireland's second successive loss at this tournament following an eight-wicket reverse against India.

Check out the scorecard here

Mentions
CricketCanadaIrelandT20 World Cup
Related Articles
Indian batters have the tools to solve New York pitch challenge, coach says
Captain Rohit Sharma steers India to easy win over Ireland
United States down Canada in all-American T20 World Cup opener
Show more
Cricket
Berrington anchors Scotland to T20 World Cup win over Namibia
USA stun Pakistan in Super Over for historic World Cup victory
ICC admits New York pitches at T20 World Cup not up to the mark
Marcus Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener
Uganda claim first T20 World Cup victory against Papua New Guinea
O'Dowd half-century steers Netherlands past Nepal in T20 World Cup
Defending T20 world champions England washed out after Scotland scare
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings