Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies, board says

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies, board says

Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies, board says

Sandeep Lamichhane in action for Nepal
Sandeep Lamichhane in action for NepalAFP
Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (23) will play the team's last two group matches at the T20 World Cup in West Indies after missing the United States leg of the tournament over visa issues, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) said on Monday.

The Himalayan country's most prominent cricketer, had a second visa application for the US rejected last month.

Lamichhane was found guilty of rape in 2023 but was cleared of the charges by an appeal court in Nepal last month.

"We want to inform that Nepal player Sandeep Lamichhane will travel to West Indies and join the Nepal national cricket team," the cricket board said in a statement.

"He will be available for the matches against South Africa and Bangladesh to be held in West Indies."

Nepal lost their Group D opener against the Netherlands in Dallas and next play Sri Lanka at Lauderhill, Florida on June 11th before moving to the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mentions
CricketLamichhane SandeepT20 World CupNepal
Related Articles
Scotland cruise to seven-wicket victory over Oman at T20 World Cup
India edge rivals Pakistan in low-scoring nail-biter at T20 World Cup
Updated
Five-wicket Hosein shines as Windies thrash record-low Uganda
Show more
Cricket
Ruthless Australia crush England by 36 runs in Barbados at T20 World Cup
South Africa survive serious scare to beat Netherlands at T20 World Cup
Afghanistan claim surprise win over New Zealand at T20 World Cup
Bangladesh keep nerve to win T20 World Cup thriller with Sri Lanka
Canada win first-ever T20 World Cup match after stunning Ireland by 12 runs
Berrington anchors Scotland to T20 World Cup win over Namibia
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
'I did everything I could,' says French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings