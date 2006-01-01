Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout

Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout

No cricket was seen in Florida between Nepal and Sri Lanka
No cricket was seen in Florida between Nepal and Sri LankaAFP
Former champions Sri Lanka are on the brink of an early exit from the T20 World Cup after heavy rain washed out their Group D match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida on Tuesday.

The 2014 champions badly needed a win to keep their tournament hopes alive after defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga's team are bottom of the group with just one point and look certain to crash out unless other results go their way.

"It's not going to be easy for us and it would be a miracle actually," Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana said of their chances of advancing.

They will conclude their group campaign against the Netherlands on Sunday and Theekshana acknowledged nothing had clicked for them in the 20-team tournament.

"We didn't bat well, we didn't assess the conditions really well and our plans, everything went wrong," the off-spinner said.

Nepal are also winless after two matches and on Friday they face unbeaten group leaders South Africa, who sealed their place in the Super Eight after three straight victories.

"Obviously we want the sun to shine and have a proper game," Nepal coach Monty Desai told reporters.

"We know that we are walking into the unknowns. We have never played South Africa before.

"But at the same time, the morale in the camp (is high)..."

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the remainder of the week during which India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada have fixtures scheduled in Florida.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupSri Lanka
