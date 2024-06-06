USA stun Pakistan in Super Over for historic World Cup victory

USA stun Pakistan in Super Over for historic World Cup victory

Updated
USA players embrace after the win in the super over
USA players embrace after the win in the super overAFP
The United States beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday in one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history to secure their second win of the tournament.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, recovered from a poor start to score 159-7 but the US plundered 14 runs from their final over to finish on 159-3 and send the match to a Super Over.

The tournament co-hosts made 18-1, helped by two wides from Pakistan, before restricting their opponents to 13-1 to seal a famous victory.

"It's a big achievement beating Pakistan and playing for the first time," US captain and player of the match Monank Patel said.

"The way we played today I'm really proud of the boys and it was a complete team effort from ball one to the last ball."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam bemoaned his side's batting performance.

"We didn't capitalise with the bat and they took a lot of momentum. We lost back-to-back wickets in the middle overs. As a batting unit you need to step up, you need to create partnerships and we didn't do that," Babar said.

"Credit to USA, they performed so well today. They were better than us in all aspects of the game."

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupUSAPakistan
