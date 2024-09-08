Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Afghanistan vs New Zealand opening day's play called off after overnight rain

Afghanistan vs New Zealand opening day's play called off after overnight rain

Groundsmen cover the field as it starts to rain on the eve of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand
Groundsmen cover the field as it starts to rain on the eve of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New ZealandMoney Sharma / AFP
A wet outfield caused by overnight rain prompted match officials to call off the opening day's play in the one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Greater Noida on Monday.

Heavy rain in the last 10 days had left little prospect of any action on the opening day at the stadium in Greater Noida, near Delhi, which has only a basic drainage system.

While there was no fresh shower on Monday, the outfield and the bowler's run-up area were both wet and the umpires undertook several inspections before calling off the day's play.

Afghanistan play their 'home' matches at the venue because touring teams are not ready to visit the country over security concerns.

The match marks the first of New Zealand's six Tests in Asia in the next two months, including two in Sri Lanka and three against India.

Mentions
CricketAfghanistanNew ZealandTest Series
Cricket
South Africa hand trio first ODI call-ups to build limited overs depth
Sri Lanka start chase of 219 with style after reckless England flame out in third test
Rishabh Pant returns to India Test squad for Bangladesh series as uncapped Dayal called up
Updated
Depleted Afghanistan face uphill task against New Zealand in one-off test
England's Moeen Ali retires from international cricket at 37
Sri Lanka's De Silva and Kamindu Mendis defy England in third Test
Andrew Flintoff named as England Lions head coach
Record-breaker Inglis' century sets-up Australia's T20 series win over Scotland
England's Mark Wood ruled out for rest of 2024 with elbow injury
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings