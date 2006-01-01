Bangladesh score historic maiden Test win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday, their first victory in five-day cricket over the home team in 14 Tests.

Bangladesh led by 117 runs on the first innings and dismissed Pakistan for 146 on the fifth day, chasing down their 30-run target without loss.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam needed just 6.3 overs to secure Bangladesh's historic win.

Pakistan's batters were largely ineffective against the Bangladeshi spinners, with Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring with 51 in the second innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan secured 3-44.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0, with the final Test starting in Rawalpindi on August 30th.