Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Bangladesh score historic maiden Test win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh score historic maiden Test win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh sealed a historic win
Bangladesh sealed a historic winAFP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday, their first victory in five-day cricket over the home team in 14 Tests.

Bangladesh led by 117 runs on the first innings and dismissed Pakistan for 146 on the fifth day, chasing down their 30-run target without loss.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam needed just 6.3 overs to secure Bangladesh's historic win.

Pakistan's batters were largely ineffective against the Bangladeshi spinners, with Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring with 51 in the second innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan secured 3-44.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0, with the final Test starting in Rawalpindi on August 30th.

Mentions
CricketBangladeshPakistanTest Series
Related Articles
Calm Joe Root steers England to five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in first test
Updated
Bangladesh batters fight back against Pakistan in first test
Rizwan and Shakeel centuries put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh
Show more
Cricket
Nicholas Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies win by seven wickets
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test
Smith edges England ahead in first Test against Sri Lanka
England's men and women to face India and West Indies in concurrent series in 2025
England bowler Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
England trail Sri Lanka by 214 on day one of first test after bad light stops play
Most Read
Football Tracker: Chelsea take early lead at Wolves, Bayern begin Bundesliga campaign
Transfer News LIVE: Merino completes Arsenal medical, Juventus interested in Sancho
Novak Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Jannik Sinner doping case
Pedro strikes late to earn Brighton dramatic win over Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings