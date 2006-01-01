Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. England captain Stokes in line for return in second Pakistan Test

England captain Stokes in line for return in second Pakistan Test

England captain Ben Stokes during training in Multan
England captain Ben Stokes during training in MultanStu Forster / Getty Images via AFP
England captain Ben Stokes (33) looks on course to return for the second Test against Pakistan, starting in Multan on Tuesday.

Stokes had missed the first Test which England won under stand-in skipper Ollie Pope by an innings and 47 runs on Friday.

An England team spokesman said Stokes practised with the team on Sunday. If Stokes is declared fit, he is likely to replace Chris Woakes.

"Ben bowled about four overs at full pace today. He has done some high-intensity running and had about a 45-minute batting session in the nets," said the spokesman.

"He will be assessed after today and a decision will be made on his availability over the course of the next 24 hours."

England normally name their team two days before the start of a Test, but will wait until a final verdict on Stokes' fitness on Monday before announcing their side.

Stokes tore his left hamstring while batting during the Hundred domestic competition in August which forced him to sit out of England's 2-1 home series win over Sri Lanka last month, also led by Pope.

The third and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 24th.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesBen StokesEnglandPakistan
Related Articles
Jack Leach leads England's record-breaking rout of Pakistan in first Test
Records tumble as Brook and Root guide England to 823 before Pakistan collapse
England's Harry Brook scores maiden triple century against Pakistan
Show more
Cricket
Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep of Bangladesh after record total
Updated
Brook has everything to be England's finest batter, says legend Anderson
India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh
Ollie Pope lauds batting brilliance of Harry Brook and Joe Root after big England win
New skipper Tom Latham wants New Zealand to take the game to India in test series
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka facing Zheng in Wuhan
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings