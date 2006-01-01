England close in on big win against West Indies in James Anderson farewell test

Anderson's farewell test couldn't be going any better for England

West Indies limped to 79-6 at the close on the second day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday, trailing their hosts by 171 runs and heading for a heavy defeat.

Half-centuries by Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith lifted England to a first-innings total of 371 before James Anderson, playing his 188th and last test match, bowled Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with a fine delivery that jagged back.

Kirk McKenzie, Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge fell cheaply and only a battling partnership between Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder ensured the game went into a third day.

Anderson dismissed Athanaze for 22, however, and Gus Atkinson snared Holder for 20 with the final ball of the day to leave Joshua Da Silva unbeaten on eight.

England had resumed on 189-3 in the morning and Brook batted with attacking intent, reaching his 12th fifty in 13 tests before getting in a tangle over a short ball from Alzarri Joseph and skying a catch to wicketkeeper Da Silva.

Ben Stokes was bowled by Gudakesh Motie for four with a ball that spun sharply and struck the England captain's middle stump.

Root eased to his 62nd test fifty and looked completely untroubled until just before lunch when Motie produced another fine turning delivery to bowl him for 68.

The 23-year-old Smith, making his test debut, shared a 52-run partnership with Chris Woakes who was caught at square leg off Jayden Seales for 23.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who took seven West Indies first-innings wickets on his debut, fell first ball to Holder and Smith went on the attack, hitting two big sixes and eight fours in the sunshine to underline his potential.

Shoaib Bashir was run out by a brilliant throw from Louis and Smith became Seales' fourth victim when he holed out to McKenzie on the mid-wicket boundary.

Anderson did not face a ball in what may be his final test innings after receiving another warm ovation from the crowd as he walked out to bat.

The 41-year-old started his last opening spell with a maiden, however, and produced a trademark delivery to breach Brathwaite's defences and get England on a roll.

Stokes trapped McKenzie lbw for nought to become only the third player to take 200 wickets and score 6,000 runs in tests after West Indian Garry Sobers and South African Jacques Kallis.

The skipper also had Louis caught by wicketkeeper Smith, Atkinson bowled Hodge and Anderson dismissed Athanaze, his 703rd test wicket, before Atkinson had Holder caught by Ollie Pope at short leg to complete an excellent day for England.

