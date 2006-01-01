Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. England's men and women to face India and West Indies in concurrent series in 2025

England's men and women to face India and West Indies in concurrent series in 2025

England are currently in action against Sri Lanka
England are currently in action against Sri LankaAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
England's men's and women's teams will play series against India and West Indies at the same time as each other next year, the England &amp; Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

In May and June, England's men and women will each play three-match Twenty20 international and one-day international series against the West Indies.

The England men will play a five-test series against India from June 20th-August 4th, with the first test being played from June 20th-24th at Headingley, before the teams head to Edgbaston for the second (July 2nd-6th) and then Lord's for the third (July 10th–14th).

The penultimate test will take place at Old Trafford from July 23rd-27th before the series ends with a July 31st-August 4th clash at the Oval.

The women's team will face India in a five-match T20I international series from June 28th-July 12th, before playing three more ODIs (July 16th-22nd).

"Staging England men's and England women's series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game," ECB chief Richard Gould said.

"I'm excited we'll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they'll be out in force to support both men's and women's sides."

The England men's team will also face South Africa and Ireland in white-ball series, as well as playing a test match against Zimbabwe from May 22nd-25th.

Mentions
CricketEnglandWest IndiesIndiaSouth AfricaIrelandZimbabweEngland WIndia WTest Series
Related Articles
South Africa win keeps up hopes of test championship final berth
Ben Stokes hits record fifty as England crush West Indies to sweep test series
England take command of third test as they chase clean sweep against West Indies
Show more
Cricket
Rizwan and Shakeel centuries put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh
England bowler Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
England trail Sri Lanka by 214 on day one of first test after bad light stops play
Ayub and Shakeel help Pakistan to 158-4 against Bangladesh in first test
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake to make test debut against England in Manchester
Australia batsman Steve Smith insists he has no plans to retire
Ben Stokes absence adds extra edge to England vs Sri Lanka series
Dan Lawrence and Matthew Potts named in England team to face Sri Lanka
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Arsenal keen on Lookman
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea's 42 players: "The noise is greater outside, 15 are training separately"

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings