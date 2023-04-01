England's Shoaib Bashir to make debut against India, James Anderson replaces Mark Wood

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. England's Shoaib Bashir to make debut against India, James Anderson replaces Mark Wood
England's Shoaib Bashir to make debut against India, James Anderson replaces Mark Wood
Anderson is set to play his first test of the series
Anderson is set to play his first test of the series
Reuters
Shoaib Bashir (20) will make his delayed test debut against India on Friday, while veteran James Anderson (31) will replace Mark Wood (34) as England's lone fast bowler in the second match of the series in Visakhapatnam, touring captain Ben Stokes said.

Off-spinner Bashir missed the opening test in Hyderabad - where England registered one of their greatest away wins - following a visa delay.

He will replace Somerset teammate Jack Leach, who hurt his left knee while fielding in Hyderabad, where England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"The forced change, Bash coming in for Leachy, was a simple one: one spinner out, one spinner in," Stokes told reporters on Thursday.

"He (Bashir) looked very excited."

Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley retained their places in England's spin-heavy attack with Joe Root as a potent part-time option.

Anderson will be playing his 184th test and Stokes said his experience would come in handy as England bid to end India's record of not losing a test series at home since 2012.

"Bringing Jimmy in, we just feel like there’s a bit more I can turn to him for," Stokes said.

"Not only his new ball skills - reverse skills, his off-cutter skills and stuff like that."

India are without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul, both of whom suffered injuries in Hyderabad.

They were already without batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who is unavailable for the first two tests for personal reasons.

Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, however, was confident India could level the series in Visakhapatnam.

"Credit where it's due, they deserved to win (in Hyderabad)," the stumper told reporters on Thursday.

"But we have bounced back previously as well so yeah, looking forward to this next challenge."

India squandered a first-innings lead of 190 in Hyderabad letting England off the hook, but Bharat said they were not panicking yet.

"After the game, the atmosphere was absolutely relaxed. They (team management) asked us not to panic.

"The instruction is very clear, that it's a long Test series and we ... have to focus on good things.

"Things that we want to try and implement. We just want to play good cricket. That's the message from the captain and the coach," Bharat added.

Follow the second test at Flashscore

Mentions
CricketEnglandIndiaTest Series
Related Articles
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of second Test against India
India won't change batting approach against England's 'Bazball'
Cricket Corner: England and West Indies soar to improbable and inspiring heights
Show more
Cricket
England hint at all-spin attack as depleted India look to level series
Australia's Steve Smith bemused by opener queries after averaging 60 in first two matches
Windies' Joseph heading home to hero's welcome after Gabba glory
Wood 'not annoyed' by limited role in England's win over India
ICC reprimands India's Jasprit Bumrah for contact with England's Ollie Pope
India's Jadeja and Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Unal set for Bournemouth move, Villa confirm Rogers signing
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
Japan cruise into Asian Cup quarter-finals with comfortable win over Bahrain
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings