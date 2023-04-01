India's Jadeja and Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India's Jadeja and Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries
India's Jadeja and Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries
Ravindra Jadeja is one of India's most important players
Ravindra Jadeja is one of India's most important players
Reuters
India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (35) and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul (31) will miss the second Test match against England due to injuries, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Monday.

The BCCI has called up Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to replace them.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said in a statement.

Medium pacer Avesh Khan, who has previously represented India in limited-overs cricket, has also been named in the squad but has not been asked to immediately join the national team.

"Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team Madhya Pradesh and will join the test squad if required," the BCCI added.

The second Test is set to begin in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

India trail the five-match series 1-0 after losing the first test by 28 runs.

Mentions
CricketIndiaEnglandTest Series
Related Articles
Coach Rahul Dravid says India could not exploit perfect conditions in England loss
Joe Root says Ollie Pope masterclass sets benchmark for touring batters in India
India sense victory over England despite big Ollie Pope hundred in Hyderabad
Show more
Cricket
ICC reprimands India's Jasprit Bumrah for contact with England's Ollie Pope
India sent back to the drawing board after Pope cracks spin code
Gabba and Hyderabad thrillers the perfect advertisement for test cricket
Ben Stokes savours England's 'best win' under his captaincy
Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley script England's thrilling win against India
Australia collapse as Shamar Joseph inspires West Indies to historic win in Brisbane
Most Read
Football Tracker: D.R. Congo send Egypt home after dramatic clash, Atletico beat Valencia
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG linked with Newcastle's Guimaraes
FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry
Daniil Medvedev philosophical about another Grand Slam final loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings