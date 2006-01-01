Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India's Pant enjoyed setting field against himself in Bangladesh win

India's Pant enjoyed setting field against himself in Bangladesh win

India's Rishabh Pant hits a four off England's Jack Leach in 2022
India's Rishabh Pant hits a four off England's Jack Leach in 2022Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
India's Rishabh Pant (26) enjoyed the experience of setting the field against himself in the opening test against Bangladesh in Chennai, the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Pant made a belligerent hundred in his first Test since a horrific car accident in 2022 as India thumped Bangladesh by 280 runs in the series opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

As entertaining with the bat as with his relentless chatter from behind the stumps, Pant was seen advising Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto what the field setting should be while he was batting.

"One fielder here, midwicket," Pant was caught saying in the stump microphone gesturing to the leg side. Shanto even obliged him by deploying a player there on day three of the contest.

Not that it could stop Pant from bringing up his sixth Test hundred - equalling idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

"The understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play," Pant said in a video shared by the Indian board on Monday.

"So I was just trying to help the team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing... I enjoyed it."

Pant is used to setting fields as Delhi Capitals captain in the Indian Premier League.

There is hardly a dull moment when the 26-year-old is out in the field, and his non-stop commentary from behind the stumps and good-humoured banter with rivals make him a fan favourite.

India will be eyeing a 2-0 series sweep when the teams clash in the second and final Test in Kanpur on Friday.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesRishabh PantBangladeshIndia
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin wrecks Bangladesh as India win big in Chennai
India home in on big win after setting Bangladesh huge target
Bumrah leads Bangladesh rout as India take box seat in Chennai Test
Show more
Cricket
England women's captain Knight reprimanded over 'blackface' photo
Jayasuriya spins Sri Lanka to 63-run victory over New Zealand in first Test
Alex Carey sparks Australia recovery to down England in second ODI at Headingley
Brook 'not too fussed' by England's batting in heavy Australia loss
Karunaratne and Chandimal fire as Sri Lanka take control against New Zealand
How Kenya can qualify for the upcoming cricket World Cups in 2026 and 2027
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings