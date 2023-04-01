India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest ahead of World Test Championship final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest ahead of World Test Championship final
India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest ahead of World Test Championship final
India's captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid
India's captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid
Reuters
India will decide their lineup for the World Test Championship (WTC) final only once they have assessed the pitch at The Oval, captain Rohit Sharma (36) said, as uncertainty remains over whether Ravichandran Ashwin will feature against Australia.

Ahead of the June 7-11 match, India are yet to make up their mind on whether to harness a second spinner, Ashwin, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also in the squad.

"I'm not saying that Ashwin is not going to play," Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.

"We'll wait until tomorrow because one thing I have seen here, the pitch actually changes quite a bit day to day.

"Today it's looking this way, tomorrow it might be slightly different, who knows? So, the message to the boys has been very clear. All 15 must be ready to play at any point in time."

India also reached the final of the inaugural WTC in 2021 when New Zealand beat Virat Kohli's side in a rain-marred contest in Southampton.

Rohit has since replaced Kohli in the saddle, and the India captain said he had spoken with players about mistakes made in the previous final.

"It's a good challenge to have and we know exactly what went wrong for us in the last Championship final, so hopefully we won't repeat those kinds of things," Rohit said.

India's last ICC title win came a decade ago in the 2013 Champions Trophy, but Rohit said there was no point in dwelling on past disappointments.

"Everyone wants to take the team forward. Everyone wants to win the title. Every captain wants to win championships and I am no different. The next five days are going to be important for us. I want to focus on what is in our mind," Rohit said.

"We as a team know what we have won and when was the last time we won. There is no point thinking about it and take pressure, we just want to focus on the game."

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesSharma RohitAustraliaIndia
Related Articles
Australia captain Cummins confirms Boland to play in World Test Championship final
Indian batters must get ready to grind in World Test Championship, says Rohit Sharma
Indian batting takes on Australian pace in World Test Championship decider
Show more
Cricket
England's Moeen Ali considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports
Australia's Steve Smith wary of following David Warner's retirement plan
England may have to rejig attack in Jack Leach's absence, says Mike Atherton
Australia's Josh Hazlewood eases concerns over long-term fitness
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture
Josh Hazlewood out of World Test Championship final as Michael Neser joins Australia squad
Ben Stokes says hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about' ahead of Ashes
Captain Ben Stokes tries to allay England fitness fears ahead of Ashes
Josh Tongue takes maiden five-wicket haul as England crush Ireland by 10 wickets
England name unchanged squad for first two Ashes tests with Josh Tongue included
Most Read
Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar