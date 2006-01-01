Advertisement
  4. Kane Williamson ruled out of part of India Test series with groin injury

Kane Williamson ruled out of part of India Test series with groin injury

New Zealand have never beaten India in the subcontinent in a Test series
New Zealand have never beaten India in the subcontinent in a Test series
New Zealand's top batsman, Kane Williamson (34), is a doubt for the Test series against India due to a groin injury sustained in the second Test against Sri Lanka, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

The former captain will not travel with the squad to India on Friday and will stay home to rehabilitate instead, selector Sam Wells said in a statement.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now, rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said.

"We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan, Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour."

Uncapped Mark Chapman, a regular all-rounder in New Zealand's white ball teams, has been named in the squad as cover for Williamson in a bumper, 17-man squad.

"We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent," said Wells.

Williamson's absence is a huge blow for the Black Caps' chances of staving off another series defeat following their 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka.

New Zealand have never beaten India in the subcontinent in a Test series and lost 1-0 on their last tour in 2021.

The Black Caps have lost four consecutive Tests either side of a washed-out match against Afghanistan.

They will be led by opening batsman Tom Latham for the three-Test series against India following Tim Southee's resignation as captain in the wake of the Sri Lanka setback.

India, meanwhile, won a record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil with a recent 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell will travel with the New Zealand squad for the first Test in Bangalore starting on October 16 before returning home for the birth of his second child.

India-born legspinner Ish Sodhi will replace Bracewell for the rest of the series in Pune and Mumbai.

The squad is otherwise unchanged from the roster in the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesNew ZealandIndiaKane Williamson
