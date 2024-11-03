Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. New Zealand complete historic victory in India to sweep Test series 3-0

New Zealand complete historic victory in India to sweep Test series 3-0

Reuters
New Zealand players celebrate their victory
New Zealand players celebrate their victoryINDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
New Zealand completed an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India as the Black Caps dismissed the hosts for 121 on a tricky wicket to secure a 25-run victory on day three of the third and final Test in Mumbai on Sunday.

The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma's side will be feeling the pressure ahead of a challenging five-match series against Australia starting later this month.

Rishabh Pant was the lone Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29-5 on a turning Wankhede Stadium track.

Man-of-the-match Ajaz Patel claimed 6-57, his second five-wicket haul in the match, while fellow spinner Glenn Phillips took 3-42 to help skittle the hosts again for a famous win.

"It's seriously special first of all to win a Test match here at this historic ground but also to win a series 3-0," said Daryl Mitchell, who scored 82 in the first innings.

"It's something you dream of. To come over here and actually achieve it is pretty special against a world class Indian team.

"... We're just a bunch of Kiwis taking on the world."

The tourists won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first Test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

New Zealand's maiden series triumph in India going back to 1955 also snapped the hosts' home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

Sharma threw the first punch by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the opening over of the day, but the skipper's disappointing recent run of form continued as he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler.

Patel made it two wickets in two overs as Shubman Gill, who had scored a splendid 90 in the first innings, left a ball that crashed into the stumps and departed for one.

Virat Kohli did not last long after arriving at the crease as he edged Patel back to slip on one to leave India in trouble at 18-3 on a tricky Wankhede Stadium pitch.

The crowd fell silent again as Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped lbw for five by Glenn Phillips and Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight to Rachin Ravindra in the deep on one.

Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship alongside Pant in a 42-run stand, but a stunning catch by Will Young meant India were on the ropes at 71-6.

Patel dismissed Pant following a New Zealand review after lunch, although the batsman appeared to suggest that he had not made contact with the ball before it was caught.

The runs dried up after that and India collapsed in a heap with Washington Sundar the last to go while looking to go big.

"Losing a series, losing a test match is never easy. It's not easily digested. But we didn't play our best cricket and we accept that. New Zealand played better than us throughout.

"There were a lot of mistakes that we made, we accept it ... As a captain, I wasn't at my best leading the team and with the bat as well."

New Zealand resumed their second innings on 171-9 earlier, but India needed only 14 balls to bowl the Black Caps out, as Jadeja had Patel caught in the deep to end with 5-55, after bagging five in the first stanza.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesNew ZealandIndia
Related Articles
New Zealand limp to 171-9 after Gill and Pant put India in pole position
Jadeja restricts New Zealand to 235 in third Test before late India collapse
India coach Gautam Gambhir says adaptability key ahead of final test against New Zealand
Show more
Cricket
England cruise past West Indies as Livingstone scores first century
South Africa's Rabada thrilled to see batters find form after Bangladesh victory
Matt Short keen to stand in as Australia captain for Pakistan T20 series
Lewis hits 94 as West Indies comfortably claim major win over England
South Africa demolish Bangladesh by an innings in second Test in Chittagong
South Africa name T20 squad for upcoming series against India
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli facing Atalanta in key Serie A clash, Atletico also in action
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final
Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to deliver 'joy of winning' to United fans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings