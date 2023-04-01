Pakistan in charge of second test after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Pakistan in charge of second test after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo
Pakistan in charge of second test after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo
Pakistan in charge of second test after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo
Pakistan in charge of second test after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo
Twitter: @The RealPCB
Dominant Pakistan took charge of the second test against Sri Lanka after bundling out the hosts in two sessions for a paltry 166 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday.

Babar Azam's side, already 1-0 up in the two-test series, batted briskly to further consolidate their position and finished the opening day on 145-2.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (74) and Babar (eight) will resume on Tuesday hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest with a big first-innings lead.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was left to rue his decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) dented Sri Lanka's top order to leave them reeling at 36-4.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with a gutsy 57 but only two other team mates managed double digits.

Pakistan were incredibly sharp in the field taking even half-chances, while Shan Masood ran out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya with direct throws.

Pakistan looked in a hurry to score when they came out to bat.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made six before being caught at gully but Shafique combined in a rapid 108-run partnership with Masood (51) to steady the ship.

Asitha Fernando claimed his second wicket when Masood fluffed his pull shot and Pakistan were threatening to overtake Sri Lanka's total when bad light stopped play.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketSri LankaPakistanAzam BabarMasood ShanShafique AbdullahKarunaratne Dimuthde Silva DhananjayaAfridi ShaheenJayasuriya PrabathTest Series
Related Articles
Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
Pakistan sense victory despite top order wobble in small chase
De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi wickets
Show more
Cricket
Zak Crawley adamant England are still 'massively up' for Ashes finale
Cameron Green admits 'Australia got out of jail' with fourth Ashes Test draw
Australia legend McGrath says England have themselves to blame for failing to regain Ashes
England face Jimmy Anderson call after naming squad for Ashes finale
Australia coach McDonald dismisses 'far-fetched' Cummins resignation talk
India on course to sweep series after Mohammed Siraj wrecks Windies
Australia digest 'hollow' Ashes retention as Manchester rain intervenes
Celebrations on hold as Australia target Ashes series win, says Cummins
Australia retain the Ashes after rain brings fourth Test to an early conclusion
Rain threatens to scupper England's bid to level Ashes series in fourth Test
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |